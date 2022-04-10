Amazon launches Echo spring sale with latest speakers and smart displays from $20

Save now From $20

Amazon is now kicking off the week by launching its latest Echo smart display and speaker sale starting at $20. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Delivering the best prices of the year on almost everything, our top pick is the latest Echo Show 8 2nd Gen at $99.99. Normally fetching $130, this is coming within $10 of the all-time low and marks the second-best price yet. Amazon’s latest iteration of Echo Show 8 arrives with much of the same form-factor as before, but with some added improvements. We’ll detail all of those down below, alongside the additional discounts in today’s Echo sale.

Most notable to all of the upgrades this time around is a new 13MP camera that’s backed by a wider 110-degree field of view and automatic pan and zoom features to keep you in the shot as well as activate smart home gear based on your presence. Amazon’s latest Echo Show 8 is also powered by a new octa-core processor which drives the Alexa experience alongside an 8-inch display for all of the things that Amazon’s voice assistant has come to be known for. Yu can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Amazon Echo spring sale highlights:

Then go check out the discount on Amazon’s smart soap dispenser while you’re at it, which is now down to $40.

Echo Show 8 2nd Gen features:

Alexa can show you even more – 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Make video calls with a 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered. Make video calls with a new camera that frames and centers automatically. Simply ask Alexa to call your contacts. Glance at your calendars and reminders. Use your voice to set timers, update lists, and see news or traffic updates.

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys.

