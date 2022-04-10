Google Pixel 6 Pro sees rare unlocked Amazon discount to new all-time low

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $868.61 shipped. Down from $899, this is one of the very first unlocked discounts to date and a new Amazon all-time low. Pixel 6 Pro lives up to being Google’s latest flagship smartphone with a series of compelling specs that all fit within the redesigned form-factor. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display comes powered by the Google Tensor chipset for the first time and is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight and then head below for more.

A great way to leverage your savings from the lead deal would be picking up the official Google Pixel 6 Pro case at $27 via Amazon. This will protect your new handset with one of three different colorways of shock-absorbing material that is made from 30% recycled plastics and the like. Though if you don’t need all of the power of the Pro version, the standard Google Pixel 6 is worth a look at $599.

As for the latest flagship handsets from another brand, right now we’re tracking Amazon all-time lows on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22+/Ultra right now. Dropping down for the first time since beginning to ship earlier in the year, you can now save $100 in either version of Samsung’s latest with Galaxy Buds 2 thrown in for an extra $50 to keep the savings rolling.

Google Pixel 6 Pro features:

Introducing Pixel 6 Pro, the completely redesigned, fully loaded Google phone, making it the smartest and fastest Pixel yet. With Google’s first custom-built chip designed by Google and made for Pixel, Google Tensor takes performance to a whole new level. The Pixel 6 Pro features the most advanced camera ever, able to capture brilliant color and vivid detail with Pixel’s best-in-class computational photography and new pro-level lenses. 

