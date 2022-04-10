Instant’s Solo K-Cup and ground bean coffee maker returns to Amazon low at $80

Amazon is now offering the Instant Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker is now available for $79.95 shipped. Regularly $100, this is $20 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Still listed at $100 directly from Instant, this new machine launched at the end of last year as the brand’s latest single-serve coffee maker. For comparison, the higher-end Instant Dual 3-in-1 option – this one can also handle Nespresso pods – is currently going for $179.99 shipped from the regular $200. Joining Instant’s pre-infusion cycle for “enhanced flavor extraction,” the Solo is compatible with all K-Cups as well as your favorite ground beans using its “specially designed reusable pod” that is included with purchase here. Other features include support for three cup sizes, a 40-ounce removable water reservoir, and a form-factor that can accomodate brewing directly into an up to 7-inch travel mug. More details below.

A notable alternative with a similar design and feature set would be the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker. While some colors, like most Keurig machines right now, are starting from $79, you can land the gray model at $69 shipped via Amazon. This one can’t handle ground beans right out of the box, but you can add that functionality later and it will save you some cash right now over today’s lead deal.

Then dive into our home goods guide for offers on outdoor gear, additional cooking discounts, and much more. We currently have a selection of notable Ninja deals on the go starting from $99 including multi-cookers, air fryers, and more. Everything can be found right here.

Instant Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker features:

2-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Compatible with K-Cup pods and your own ground coffee with the included reusable pod

DESIGNED FOR GROUND COFFEE: When placed into the Instant Solo, our specially designed reusable pod activates a unique brewing process which extracts more flavor, aroma and body from your favorite ground coffee

PRE-INFUSE CYCLE: Gently soaks grounds in a K-Cup or the reusable pod before brewing to produce a more flavorful cup of coffee

TAILOR EVERY POUR: Adjustable brew strength so you can make a bolder cup of coffee

