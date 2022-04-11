Save up to 57% on Star Wars, Fisher-Price, Mattel, and other toys from $6, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of toys across two different sales. Including discounts for younger kids from Fisher-Price as well as a batch of board games, action figures, and more, everything today is up to 57% off and down to the best prices of the year. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A notable standout is the Grogu Soft ‘N Fuzzy Plush at $19.26. Down from $30, this is one of the first overall discounts and a new all-time low on this Amazon exclusive. Bringing Grogu to an adorable 12-inch tall stuffed form, this plush is perfect for Star Wars fans of all ages and even makes noises inspired by the Disney+ series. Head below for more.

For something outside of the Star Wars bubble, don’t forget that there are two different sales today packed with pages of toys. Those with younger kids will want to see what all of the Fisher-Price action has in-store, while anyone looking for something more appealing to the whole family can check out this more diverse sale right here.

If you’re looking for some toy action that’s a bit more suitable for older collectors and the like, go have a look at all of the new LEGO sets that just dropped for April. Including the fan-favorite Back to the Future DeLorean, there’s also a series of upcoming Star Wars and Jurassic Park sets. Check out everything right here.

Grogu Soft ‘N Fuzzy Plush features:

Star Wars fans from across the galaxy will adore the Star Wars Grogu Soft ‘n Fuzzy plush. It’s as cute as the one from Star Wars The Mandalorian, and conveniently sized to take anywhere. It makes noises too! Just press its hand to hear its sounds. Makes a great gift for Star Wars memorabilia collectors and kids 3 years and older. Colors and decorations may vary.

