Save $29 on latest Apple TV 4K 64GB with refreshed Siri Remote at low of $170

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple TV 4K 64GB with refreshed Siri Remote for $169.99 shipped. Down from $199, today’s offer amounts to $29 in savings, is the first discount of the year on the higher-tier storage capacity, and a new all-time low at Amazon. The 32GB model sells for the same price, for comparison. Apple’s latest streaming media player may be defined by the refreshed Siri Remote that owners are raving about, but there’s more to Apple TV 4K than just that.

It comes powered by the A12 Bionic chip to deliver HDR and Dolby Vision playback at 60 FPS, and there’s also HDMI 2.1 connectivity to take full advantage of those specs, and Wi-Fi 6 support to pair with an onboard Ethernet port. Alongside all of the usual streaming service access, there’s also Apple Arcade, the new display calibration functionality, and Thread smart home support. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Though one of the more notable aspects of the latest Apple TV 4K has to be the aforementioned Siri Remote. Those who are currently rocking the previous-generation Apple streamer and find that the new controller is what’s enticing you to upgrade in the first place can just go score it by itself. The recently-refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote is $55 at Amazon, delivering all of the perks you can read about right here for less.

Then go check out all of the other best Apple deals up for grabs to start off the week. This morning saw a series of new all-time lows roll out across Apple Watch Series 7 models, which are now starting from $314 following up to $85 off discounts on a range of different styles.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

