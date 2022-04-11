Upgrade your desk with up to $400 off pre-built RX 6600 XT/RTX 3060/RTX 3080 Ti desktops

Amazon is offering the iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming Desktop with Ryzen 5/16GB/480GB/1TB/RX 6600 XT for $1,099.99 shipped. This is a $250 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new low that weâ€™ve tracked at Amazon. This gaming desktop is perfect for mid-range setups where the goal is 1080p 120Hz or 1440p 60Hz. It sports AMDâ€™s Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, which is my personal choice when it comes to mid-range desktops and what I run in my gaming PC. Thereâ€™s also 16GB of RAM, a 480GB SSD and 1TB HDD, as well as Windows 11 pre-installed. On the gaming front, AMDâ€™s Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB GPU is installed and ready to take your gaming to the next level with ray tracing and increased performance over previous-generation GPUs. On top of all that, thereâ€™s Wi-Fi built-in, Gigabit Ethernet, and at least six USB-A ports. Keep reading for additional gaming desktop deals.

Also on sale today is the Skytech Prism II Gaming Desktop with Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti for $3,099.99. This is $400 off its normal going rate and marks a new low that weâ€™ve tracked as well. Delivering the RTX 3080 Ti and Ryzen 7 5800X, this desktop is ready to handle anything you throw at it. This will let you play just about any game on the market at 1440p 144Hz and even dip into the 4K60 and some 4K120 realm.

With no shortage of gaming desktop deals at Amazon, you wonâ€™t want to miss the Skytech Shadow 3.0 i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 thatâ€™s on sale for $1,149.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Saving you $250 from its normal going rate, at $50 more than todayâ€™s lead deal youâ€™re switching AMD for Intel and NVIDIA here, with the 10th Generation i5 CPU and RTX 3060 GPU in tow. Personally, I prefer AMD for CPU and NVIDIA for GPU, but GPU wins in this case thanks to team greenâ€™s enhancements in many games like DLSS and DLAA support.

Donâ€™t forget to check out the LG 27-inch 240Hz 1080p G-SYNC gaming monitor thatâ€™s on sale today. We found it earlier this morning at a new low of $180, which is a massive 40% below its normal going rate.

iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC features:

System: iBUYPOWER SlateMono 230A AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7 GHz (4.6 GHz Max Turbo) | 16GB DDR4 RAM | 480 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD | OEM Fan Cooling | Genuine Windows 11 Home 64-bit

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB Dedicated Gaming Video Card | VR Ready | 1x HDMI | 3x Display Port

Connectivity: 4 x USB 3.0 | 2 x USB 2.0 | 1x RJ-45 Network Ethernet 10/100/1000 | HD Audio Jacks: Line in / Front Speaker / Microphone

