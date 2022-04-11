LG’s 27-inch 240Hz FHD G-SYNC-compatible gaming monitor hits new low of $180 (Save 40%)

Amazon is currently offering the LG Ultragear 27-inch 240Hz IPS Gaming Monitor for $179.99 shipped. Normally retailing for $300, this 40% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen on Amazon and beats our previous mention by $70. This gaming monitor features support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium which means your games will feel smooth with no tearing no matter the frame rate. LG also boasts 1ms GtG response times for this monitor which will lead to reduced ghosting during fast-moving scenes. You can also expect 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut with support for HDR10 to make content consumption that much more enjoyable. Keep reading for other deals.

If you want to save a couple of bucks while trading some features, you can get the Lenovo 27-inch Curved 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $175. The overall size of the monitor is similar to the LG mentioned above but the Lenovo features a curved display. These can help reduce eye strain and increase immersion. You will lose support for G-SYNC but will still have access to FreeSync Premium, however. The Lenovo also has a VA panel versus the IPS of the LG which means the colors and contrast won’t be as nice but the gaming experience will still be great.

LG 27GP750-B 27-inch 1080p 240Hz IPS Gaming Monitor features:

Reimagine every scene with vivid, responsive IPS. At 27″ and 16:9 screen ratio, LG’s UltraGear™ Full HD IPS Display features realistic, true color with sRGB 99% Color Gamut and HDR 10 for enhanced contrast, clarity and detail, while delivering an ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GtG) response time. This UltraGear monitor is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and with AMD FreeSync Premium. The 3-Side virtually borderless design with a Tilt/Height/Pivot adjustable stand makes any gaming setting look great too.

