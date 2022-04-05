Anker Soundcore Flare 2 waterproof speaker rocks integrated RGB lighting at $60 (Save 24%)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Soundcore Flare 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99 shipped. Normally fetching $79, today’s offer is one of the first discounts of the year at 24% off while matching the second-best price to date. Anker’s second-generation Soundcore Flare arrives with much of the same design and focus as its predecessor, pairing a typical portable Bluetooth speaker with integrated RGB lighting. The 20W internal sound system is powered by a 12-hour battery and can dish out 360-degree sound from its IPX7 waterproof build. Then at the top and bottom, you’re looking at reactive mulitcolored lighting that can sync with the music.

On the more affordable side of things, Anker’s Soundcore Flare Mini delivers an all-arouind similar package for less than the lead deal. Currently sitting at $43 via Amazon, this one packs much of the same RGB lighting, albeit without as much of the flare found on the lead deal. Its waterproof exterior houses the 10W speaker array which can keep the tunes going for 12 hours before needing to be recharged.

While this morning saw a collection of eufy’s robotic vacuums go on sale at up to $120 off, there are some other ways to upgrade your everyday carry and the like. Anyone rocking an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset will want to check out Anker’s MagSafe 5K Power Bank which is now matching the best price of the year in five different pastel colorways at $36.50.

Anker Soundcore Flare 2 features:

A portable Bluetooth speaker with powerful 360°, bass-driven audio. Dual drivers and passive radiators combine with BassUp technology to generate a portable party with 20W of intense sound. A totally reimagined rainbow light show that pulses, phases, and shines to the beat of your music. Double light-rings simultaneously shine down onto the dancefloor and up into the atmosphere for pumping floor-to-ceiling illumination. No matter where the music needs to be, Flare 2 portable Bluetooth speaker is suited up and ready.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!