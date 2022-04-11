Google Nest Learning Thermostat sees first discount of 2022 for spring from $194 (Reg. $249)

Several retailers are now offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 shipped. The likes of Adorama, Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy are offering one of the first price cuts of the year at $50 off the usual $249 going rate. Google direct has it for $194, as well. Perfect for ensuring your smart house can handle the fluctuating temperatures this spring, the Nest Learning Thermostat will help automate your climate control settings. It sports one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market, with a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

Ditching the more adaptive features that give the lead deal its Learning name means you can save some extra cash, and Google’s more recent Thermostat at $115 is just the solution. This alternative delivers much of the same Assistant control and other smart home functionality as the lead deal without as polished of a design or any of the learning features noted above. But for a more affordable way to bring voice control and the like to your heating and cooling setup, this is a notable solution for those in the Google ecosystem at $15 off the usual price. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Another way to upgrade your Assistant smart home would be grabbing this Nest Hub 2nd Gen package that’s on sale for $150 still. Delivering Google’s latest smart display alongside a recently-refreshed Nest Cam Indoor, this bundle is now $50 off the usual bundle and quite the notable way to kickstart your setup alongside either of the smart thermostats on sale above.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

