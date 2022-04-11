While no date or theme is set, upcoming Subnautica game will be on a ‘new sci-fi world’

The fine folks at Unknown Worlds are hiring a “senior narrative designer” whose goal is to help the team “shape the next game in the Subnautica universe.” As a fully remote studio, Unknown Worlds is open to many different types of applicants, but the job itself gives a little insight as to what we can expect from this upcoming expansion of the Subnautica universe.

The Subnautica universe is about to get bigger

We’ll start out with what we know: Unknown Worlds is hiring a “senior narrative designer” to “help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe.” This role will have the narrative designer “collaborate closely with the team to tell compelling, dramatic stories in the context of the game experience…” On top of that, the designer will be responsible for “defining the history and lore of a new science fiction world and its alien inhabitants.” That’s all we know about the upcoming game, officially, that is.

Reports state that the title could enter Early Access on Steam as soon as this year, and we can expect the game to, at least, be in an entirely new biome of Planet 4546B, the existing world that the first two Subnautica games take place in. There’s no word on whether the next game will continue on the same planet as the first two or be on an entirely new one yet, however.

Subnautica originally launched in 2018 and was later expanded upon in 2021 with the Below Zero successor. Both games were well-received by the community and sold millions of copies, as well as joined the ranks of Game Pass for people to play without having to buy. We can only imagine that the third installment in the Subnautica universe will have similar success, as well as be available on Game Pass like its two predecessors.

9to5Toys' take

While I’d love to know what the specific theme is for the next Subnautica installment, as we’ve already had standard water and the arctic, it’s just great to know that they’re working on a new installment. I fired up Subnautica once a long time ago, but recently re-downloaded it to give the game a try as it has many parallels with my favorite game of all time, No Man’s Sky. I’ll be watching this release closely to see what the team has up their sleeves this time around, and I can’t wait to learn more about the next Subnautica game.

