Ninja’s party-sized Foodi 6-in-1 Dual-Basket Air Fryer drops to $200, more from $50 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 10-quart Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $230 just about everywhere, this is the lowest price we can find and matching the best we have tracked outside of the Black Friday and holiday offers last year. It is now at the same price as the smaller 8-quart for comparison. This deal is also available on Kohl’s where it normally fetches $250 and at Best Buy as well. If you have a larger family or plan on entertaining this spring and summer, this one allows you to air fry two 5-quart dishes with different settings and ensure they are done at the same time. On top of that, it can air broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. More details below.

If the smart Ninja programs, brand name, and 10-quart capacity aren’t a must, take a look at the Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer. It sells for $50 less with a 9-quart capacity and delivers much of the same feature set otherwise including eight built-in cooking functions.

More cooker and air fryer deals:

Ninja Foodi DualZone XL Air Fryer features:

2 INDEPENDENT BASKETS: The XL version of the original Air Fryer with 2 independent baskets, the XL air fryer lets you cook 2 foods, 2 ways, at the same time, eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer. Now in larger 5-quart baskets.

SMART FINISH & MATCH COOK: DualZone Technology allows you to choose between the Smart Finish feature, which unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, and the Match Cook feature, which easily copies settings across zones for full 10-qt. capacity meals.

