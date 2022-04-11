Rubbermaid’s 10-pc. Brilliance Food Storage set hits lowest price in months from $15.50

Amazon is now offering the 10-piece set of Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers for $16.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can can score it for $15.29 shipped. Regularly $20 at Amazon, this is at least 20% off the going rate and the best price we can find on one of the most popular solutions out there. Currently well under the price of the smaller 8-piece set, you’re looking at “100% leak-proof” food storage containers with BPA-free Tritan lids and bases, an airtight seal, and latched tops to prevent spills on your leftovers, on-the-go lunches, and more. Made of stain-resistant materials, they deliver splatter-resistant microwavable designs, and are ready to go inside the dishwasher or freezer with a lifetime warranty attached. More details below.

If you can get away with some more basic models, this 5-pack of Rubbermaid EasyFindLids Meal Prep Containers comes in at $13.50 Prime shipped right now. You won’t get the special crystal-clear Tritan build here, but they are great for portioning out meals and can also get thrown in the microwave without the lids.

And in case you missed it, some of SodaStream’s most attractive sparkling water makers are now seeing new lows at Amazon. Pricing starts from $85 shipped and you can get all of the details in today’s coverage right here. Hit up our home goods hub for even more discounted kitchen upgrades.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container features:

Rubbermaid Brilliance 100% leak-proof food storage containers feature BPA-free Tritan lids and bases with 360-degree clarity; airtight seal and secure latches prevent spills and leaks and help keep food fresh and secure

Perfect for a variety of occasions and events—like lunches, snacks, meal prep, parties, holidays, and more

Crystal-clear containers so you can always see what’s inside, but are light and easy to carry; stain-resistant material keeps plastic food container looking like new, and resists odors

Built-in vents under latches allow splatter-resistant microwaving with the lid on

