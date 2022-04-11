Rubbermaid’s 10-pc. Brilliance Food Storage set hits lowest price in months from $15.50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsRubbermaid
Reg. $20 $15.50

Amazon is now offering the 10-piece set of Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers for $16.10  with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can can score it for $15.29 shipped. Regularly $20 at Amazon, this is at least 20% off the going rate and the best price we can find on one of the most popular solutions out there. Currently well under the price of the smaller 8-piece set, you’re looking at “100% leak-proof” food storage containers with BPA-free Tritan lids and bases, an airtight seal, and latched tops to prevent spills on your leftovers, on-the-go lunches, and more. Made of stain-resistant materials, they deliver splatter-resistant microwavable designs, and are ready to go inside the dishwasher or freezer with a lifetime warranty attached. More details below. 

If you can get away with some more basic models, this 5-pack of Rubbermaid EasyFindLids Meal Prep Containers comes in at $13.50 Prime shipped right now. You won’t get the special crystal-clear Tritan build here, but they are great for portioning out meals and can also get thrown in the microwave without the lids. 

And in case you missed it, some of SodaStream’s most attractive sparkling water makers are now seeing new lows at Amazon. Pricing starts from $85 shipped and you can get all of the details in today’s coverage right here. Hit up our home goods hub for even more discounted kitchen upgrades. 

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container features:

  • Rubbermaid Brilliance 100% leak-proof food storage containers feature BPA-free Tritan lids and bases with 360-degree clarity; airtight seal and secure latches prevent spills and leaks and help keep food fresh and secure
  • Perfect for a variety of occasions and events—like lunches, snacks, meal prep, parties, holidays, and more
  • Crystal-clear containers so you can always see what’s inside, but are light and easy to carry; stain-resistant material keeps plastic food container looking like new, and resists odors
  • Built-in vents under latches allow splatter-resistant microwaving with the lid on

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Rubbermaid

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s new EVO Select 128GB microSD card down to a...
Refresh your cookware: Calphalon’s 10-pc. sets hi...
Amazon kids’ Easter deals from $6.50: VTech smart...
Save 50% on the Planters' Choice Bonsai Starter Kit
While no date or theme is set, upcoming Subnautica game...
Zenni Spring Fling sale takes 30% off prescription sung...
Anker’s flagship eufy RoboVac X8 smart vacuum now...
Score another 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $2...
Load more...
Show More Comments