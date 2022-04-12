Anker spring Gold Box takes up to 37% off chargers, power banks, more from $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has launched an up to 37% off Anker charger sale. Delivering a collection of chargers, portable power banks, Qi stands, and more, everything starts at just $14. Prime members will secure free shipping, which is also available on orders over $25. Our top pick is the PowerPort III Mini 30W USB-C Charger for $13.99. Normally fetching $24, you’re looking at 36% in savings and a new all-time low at $2 below our previous mention. Head below for more of our top picks from the sale.

While it’s not the all-new GaN models that were recently released from Anker, its PowerPort III Mini still arrives as one of the best options around for refueling your iPhone or Android handset. Its compact form-factor can dish out 30W of power to a connected device over USB-C and even sports a folding plug design. And with many phones not even including a charging adapter in the box anymore, this is a must-have for the price.

Anker charger Gold Box deals:

Anker PowerPort III Mini 30W USB-C Charger features:

High-speed charging – from iPhone to Samsung to USB-C laptops and more, anker’s signature PowerIQ 3. 0 technology delivers full-speed charging To virtually any device. Works flawlessly with nearly all mobile USB-C devices, and other laptops, tablets and more At full 30W speed. 30% smaller than a stock MacBook charger, with a foldable plug for easy storage.

