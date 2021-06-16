You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

The arrival of Gallium nitride chargers shrunk USB-C wall adapters into offerings that could fit in the palm of your hand, and now, the latest GaN II releases are looking to deliver even more compact upgrades to your everyday carry. Anker’s latest releases arrive with just that exact emphasis, looking to put an end to compromising over a lightweight carry and high-end features. But do the ultra-compact form-factors on the new Anker Nano II lineup actually make a difference at this point? That’s what our latest Tested with 9to5Toys looks to answer. Head below for all of the details.

Hands-on with the new Anker Nano II Chargers

The latest additions to Anker’s ever-growing roster of chargers arrive as the new Nano II collection, a series of three offerings imbued with GaN II technology. While you’ll find much of the same USB-C charging as other models on the market, these new releases make a statement for themselves with some of the smallest footprints on the market for the power they’re able to dish out.

Things kick off with the 30W Anker Nano II, which sports a non-folding plug design and is the smallest of the batch. It’s also the most affordable of the collection, clocking in at $29.99. From there, Anker delivers two larger offerings that step up to both 45W and 65W outputs while incorporating a folding plug for added convenience while on the go. You’re looking at slightly increased price tags for the improvements, with $35.99 and $39.99 price tags, respectively.

Here’s a quick look at the specs:

Throw your old power bricks away. Anker Nano II has the power you need to fast charge your phone, tablet, and USB-C notebook from a single tiny charger.

Charge a 2020 MacBook Air in less than 2 hours, a MacBook Pro 13ʺ at full speed, an iPhone 12 up to 3× faster than with an original 5W charger, and charge the latest Samsung phones at full speed with Samsung Super Fast Charging.

At 58% smaller than an original 61W USB-C charger, and with a foldable plug, Anker Nano II takes up less space while giving you just as much power.

With a 100% increase in operating frequency, an innovative stacked design, and an upgraded circuit board structure, GaN II technology makes our latest charger smaller without sacrificing a drop of power.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Anker’s latest chargers launched at the end of last month with the promise of still delivering enough juice to refuel a variety of devices while packing even smaller designs. And after taking all three of the Anker Nano II offerings for a spin, it’s safe to say that this claim has been delivered.

While sizes vary across the three releases, the one thing that stays consistent is just how tiny they are compared to comparable chargers on the market. The best way to tell just how tiny the entry-level 30W charger is to have it squared off against Apple’s old 5W adapter, which used to be a staple in iPhone boxes for quite some time. Despite almost being the same size, you’re looking at a notable difference in the charging capabilities.

The differences continue to be just as staggering by comparing the rest of the Anker Nano II lineup to other Apple chargers. The flagship 65W offering manages to deliver a much smaller footprint thanks to the GaN technology compared to the all-white offering, which is not only much larger but notably more expensive, too.

Speaking of the pricing angle, that adds yet another layer of praise into the mix. Amongst the third-party marketplace of chargers, Anker sits as one of the more premium offerings in both cost and features. By comparison, the brand’s accessories are still well under the likes of what Apple currently chargers for a 30W USB-C wall adapter, let alone any of the higher-end models.

With the new Anker Nano II lineup starting at $30, there is plenty of value to still get a reliable charger with top-rate speeds without having to fork over a premium when the bill comes.

So regardless of which model fits your everyday carry or at-home charging setup, these are sure to become a go-to based on just how compact they are. After a long weekend beach trip where I packed quite lightly in the tech department, having a single 65W charger that was as small as the Anker Nano II was really came in handy.

The only real downside with the lineup right now is that 16-inch MacBook Pro owners will have to wait for a 100W model to join the Anker Nano II collection in order for us to truly have a single charger that can power an entire setup. But for everyone else, the value of being able to have a single wall adapter that’s versatile enough to power everything from a MacBook Pro to an iPhone surely can’t be understated in a form-factor this small.

