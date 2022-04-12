AquaSonic’s popular Black Toothbrush with eight heads drops to $30 shipped (Up to 25% off)

Pure Daily Care (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering the AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush bundle for $29.95 shipped. Regularly $60, it more typically sells in the $37 to $40 range with today’s deal matching our previous mention. We have only seen it go for less than today’s offer once. It certainly isn’t an Oral-B, but it is one of the most popular options on Amazon with a ton of extra value you won’t get with the big-time brands. The AquaSonic Black Series ships with the toothbrush handle as well as eight brush heads – you typically only get one or two with Oral-B and Philips before you need to shell out more cash for replacements – and the charger with a travel case. It boasts four brushing modes, smart vibration timers, and up to four weeks of cordless run time on a single charge. More details below.

If you must have a brand name supporting your oral care routine, it doesn’t get much more affordable than the Philips Sonicare 1100 Power Toothbrush. This one sells for $25 Prime shipped on Amazon and is among the more popular options in the price range. You certainly won’t get eight brush heads with this package, but it does include one of them alongside the charger.

Yesterday, we also spotted Amazon’s Pro Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush at a new all-time low. Regularly $34 or more, you can now land this one for just over $25 shipped as well. Dive into our previous coverage for a closer look at the specs, but it is hard to recommend this over the deal we just spotted on the popular AquaSonic Black Series above.

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush features:

8 DuPont Brush Heads & Travel Case Included – Every Black Series toothbrush comes with 8 brush heads engineered by world famous DuPont; a world leader in quality & materials science. Each brush head lasts 4 months so 8 will last for over 2.5 years. Also included is a convenient custom hard shell travel case made of BPA Free plastic with space for two brush heads. AquaSonic can last 4 full weeks (2 min/2x a day) on a full charge so it’s perfect for on the go travel with the included travel case

