Gerber’s adventure-ready Armbar Multi-tool just hit the Amazon low at $29.50, more from $7

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Armbar Drive Multi-tool for $29.60 shipped. Not to be confused with the under $29 slim model, this one is regularly up to $41 and has only dropped below $34 once in the last year. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. A notable EDC tool for all of your warm weather adventures this year (and for many more with an included limited lifetime warranty), it houses eight tools including a fine edge blade, scissors, awl, 2-sided 1/4-inch bit driver, pry bar, bottle opener, and hammer. All of the tools are stainless steel with a handle made of textured anodized aluminum “for a secure grip.” Head below for more pocket knife and tool deals from $7.  

Be sure to give Bellroy’s new eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo a look. Then check out this ongoing price drop on the SafeBlade KeySmart knife that slides onto your keyring for $7 Prime shipped right now. 

Gerber Gear Armbar Drive Multi-tool features:

  • 2” extension bit driver to get to those hard to reach spots
  • Full 2.5” plain edge blade that can be accessed with one hand
  • Large tool tabs and access points for fumble free operation with only your thumb
  • When the work is done, you’re ready with a bottle opener close at hand
  • Limited lifetime warranty

