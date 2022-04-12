Gerber’s adventure-ready Armbar Multi-tool just hit the Amazon low at $29.50, more from $7

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Armbar Drive Multi-tool for $29.60 shipped. Not to be confused with the under $29 slim model, this one is regularly up to $41 and has only dropped below $34 once in the last year. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. A notable EDC tool for all of your warm weather adventures this year (and for many more with an included limited lifetime warranty), it houses eight tools including a fine edge blade, scissors, awl, 2-sided 1/4-inch bit driver, pry bar, bottle opener, and hammer. All of the tools are stainless steel with a handle made of textured anodized aluminum “for a secure grip.” Head below for more pocket knife and tool deals from $7.

More ongoing pocket knife and multi-tool deals:

Be sure to give Bellroy’s new eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo a look. Then check out this ongoing price drop on the SafeBlade KeySmart knife that slides onto your keyring for $7 Prime shipped right now.

Gerber Gear Armbar Drive Multi-tool features:

2” extension bit driver to get to those hard to reach spots

Full 2.5” plain edge blade that can be accessed with one hand

Large tool tabs and access points for fumble free operation with only your thumb

When the work is done, you’re ready with a bottle opener close at hand

Limited lifetime warranty

