SafeBlade KeySmart knife slides onto your keyring at $7 Prime shipped (30% off)

The official KeySmart Amazon store is now offering its SafeBlade key-shaped knife for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10 directly from KeySmart this one fetched as much for almost all of 2021 before dropping down to the $8 range over the last couple months. It is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a one-day offer back in December at $6. Designed to slide right on to your keychain or work with other tools from the brand, the KeySmart SafeBlade is made to cut through packaging and tape without piercing the skin on your finger. While it might not be a good idea to test that out, KeySmart says it will “cut through reinforced tape easily, but won’t penetrate the skin in the event of a mishap.” More details below.

There really aren’t very mini keychain knives for less than $7 from a brand we know all that well out there, never mind one that blends right in with your keys. The $5.50 Kershaw PT-1 multi-tool is a notable option, but you won’t get the knife action. However this Barton Blades Keychain Knife does sell for just over $5.50 Prime shipped on Amazon with a more traditional mini folding knife form-factor. We aren’t quite as familiar with the brand, but you can get a closer look right here.

For something more substantial in the pocket and multi-tool categories, head over to our previous roundup. You’ll find deals from brands like Swiss+Tech, Smith & Wesson, Kershaw, and a new low on Gerber’s Onyx Armbar Slim Pocket Knife Multi-tool.

Then hit up our feature piece on the best knives and multi-tools for your EDC for loads of other options.

KeySmart SafeBlade features:

DESIGNED WITH SAFETY IN MIND – Our box opener is designed to help you safely open packages and boxes without cutting or damaging your finger in the process.

UNIQUE DESIGN – Our product has been designed with a key shape; and will fit seamlessly on your keychain or inside your KeySmart just as any ordinary key would.

EXTREMELY DURABLE – Our safe cutter is made of a very sturdy PA46 material and is built to last! The blade will cut through reinforced tape easily, but won’t penetrate the skin in the event of a mishap.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!