Control Govee’s Wi-Fi-enabled RGB light strips with Alexa and Assistant from $30 (Save 22%)

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering its 50-feet of Smart Wi-Fi RGB Light Strips (2x 16.4-feet rolls) for $35.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $46, this 22% discount marks the lowest price of 2022, minus a two-day stint in January, that we can find. You will be able to connect these lights to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi to enable compatibility with Alexa and Assistant, as well as control the lights from anywhere using the Govee Home app. The adapter that provides power to the strips also features a microphone to allow the lights to dance to music. While controlling these lights with Alexa and Assistant is nice, you will have access to more advanced controls using the Govee app such as timers and schedules based on sunrise/sunset.

If you want to save some cash but retain the Wi-Fi connectivity, Govee also offers a 2-pack of 16.4-feet of the same RGB light strips for $29.99 with the on-page coupon clipped. This bundle is also hitting its 2022 low price with this coupon. This light strip is the exact same as the strips mentioned above, just in shorter lengths. With either bundle, you will get a wireless remote to control the lights as well. The Govee app gives you access to 64 premade scenes to choose from while also giving you access to create your own.

Want to save even more cash? Govee is currently offering its 50-feet of Bluetooth RGB Light Strip for $16 with the coupon clipped. While similar to the strips talked about here, you will lose Wi-Fi connectivity so you won’t have support for Alexa or Assistant. You can also stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals and product releases ranging from security cameras, locks, lights, and more. Take the Logitech Circle View Doorbell, for example, it is seeing its first discount to $190 and features HomeKit support.

Govee 50-feet Smart Wi-Fi RGB Light Strips features:

Work with Alexa and Google Assistant, Govee LED strip lights could be controlled easily. Power on/off, adjust brightness, or change colors to create the atmosphere needed for your morning routine, parties, or movie nights.

Smart LED strip lights stretch to 50ft (25ft x2 rolls), the lights equipped with 450 lamp beads allow you to colorize your entire room. Extra coverage gives you lots of more creativity, and more colorized decor in your living space.

The high-sensitivity built-in mic syncs the lighting to the music and produces spectacular experiences. 2 Music modes – Dynamic and Calm, make these lights perfect for parties.

