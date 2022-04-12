Logitech Circle View Doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video sees first discount to $190

Blair Altland -
$190

Amazon now offers the Logitech Circle View HomeKit Video Doorbell for $189.99 shipped. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen to date, today’s offer is down from $200 and delivering a new all-time low and quite the rare overall discount. Logitech’s Circle View arrives as one of the first and only video doorbells on the market equipped with HomeKit support out of the box. Its wired design is backed by a 5 MP sensor with 160-degree field of view, HDR and color night vision, and two-way audio. HomeKit Secure Video will be a major selling point and is supplemented by face recognition to round out the front door upgrade. Our hands-on review provides an even more in-depth look, as well.

As something a bit more affordable, the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell is one of the more popular alternatives on the market. While it may lack the novel HomeKit features from the lead deal, it sports a wire-free design in addition to optional wiring thanks to a 6-month rechargeable battery. Its HD video is backed by a wider 180-degree field of view and can also integrate with the Arlo security ecosystem at large.

As far as other ways to upgrade your smart home’s security go, we’re tracking a series of Blink camera discounts that are still live from the weekend. Including its latest cameras in both floodlight bundles and more capable systems, everything starts from $65 and is down to some of the best prices to date.

Logitech Circle View Doorbell features:

A wired video doorbell that works exclusively with Apple HomeKit, featuring Logitech TrueView head-to-toe HD video, Face Recognition, color night vision, 2-way audio, and more. Replaces your existing wired doorbell and works with your existing indoor chime. Complete pre-purchase home compatibility check on Logitech’s website before purchasing.

