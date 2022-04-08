Govee’s 50-foot Bluetooth RGB Light Strip reaches new low price of $16 (Save 30%)

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering the 50-foot Bluetooth RGB Light Strip for $15.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly listed between $20 and $23, this up to 30% discount is the lowest price we can find for this light strip. You will be able to control this light strip through the Govee Home app over Bluetooth. The 50-feet of lights are perfect for lighting up a larger living room or office. Featuring 64 scene modes, you can create different moods and create your own looks as well. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for lighting that can be controlled by Alexa or Assistant, you’ll have to spend a little more cash. Govee has its 16.4-foot Smart RGB Light Strip for $17. You’ll still be able to control the strip through the Govee Home app with access to more advanced features while having general control with Alexa and Assistant. If you want additional length for this strip, you’re going to end up spending more. Govee has its 65.6-foot RGBIC Smart LED Strips for $58. All these strips will have the same general capabilities with minor differences.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals and product releases. For instance, take the new Ring Alarm 8-piece Smart Home Security System for $200. You can grab 100-feet of outdoor string lights for $24.50. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and lets you set the mood for your outdoor parties. While you may pick up some RGB lights for illuminating your walls, you’ll want your face properly illuminated while streaming. Pick up an Elgato Key Light for $140.

Govee 50-feet Bluetooth RGB Light Strip features:

The Govee Home app connects to the LED strip lights via Bluetooth, allowing extensive customization and management over

With roll of 50ft LED strip lights can decorate and colorize larger areas, giving you more coverage and more design options. Suitable for bedrooms, kitchens, dining rooms, ceilings, and party.

The built-in, high-sensitivity mic allows you to sync the RGB LED strip lights to your favorite music. Choose from Dynamic mode for strong rhythms and lively parties or Calm mode for more relaxed get-togethers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!