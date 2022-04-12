Protect yourself and your family with a Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector for $18 (2022 Low)

Jared Locke -
AmazonHome GoodsKidde
Save 40% $18

Amazon is offering the Kidde Nighthawk Carbon Monoxide Detector AC Plug-in with battery backup for $17.97 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally listed for $30, this 40% discount marks a new 2022 low price and comes within $2 of the lowest price we’ve seen. Carbon Monoxide is no joke, there is no way to smell or see this gas that can kill. A detector is essential to protecting yourself and others. A display shows the measured carbon monoxide in parts-per-million as well as notifies you when the 9V battery backup needs to be replaced. If you have a generator that you use when the power goes out in hurricanes and such, you need to have one of these to stay safe.

Kidde also makes the battery-powered smoke detector for $10. Unlike some other detectors, you don’t have to connect this alarm to any wiring, and can be placed basically anywhere. A 9V battery powers this unit for around a year before needing to be replaced, which the alarm will notify you of with intermittent beeps. As with pretty much any alarm, you will need to replace these after 10 years. Kidde also makes a combination of Carbon Monoxide and Smoke detectors, but you are not likely to find them for less than $18.

Be sure to check out this deal on the 14-inch Greenworks 40V Cordless Lawn Mower bundle for $180.50. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked since last September and this mower can run for 45 minutes without needing a charge. You can also save on the NutriBullet EveryGrain multi-cooker at $59.50. Not only is this model designed to cook your rice, oats, quinoa, and other grains, but it is also great for steaming fish, veggies, and more. Finally, stop by our home goods hub to see all the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more.

Kidde Nighthawk Carbon Monoxide Detector features:

Always protect your family and home by making sure you are prepared for any emergency or hazard with the Kidde plug-in carbon monoxide detector. This CO meter uses an electrochemical sensor and features a clear digital display screen to monitor and record any CO levels in any room of your house. This sensitive and clear detector will leave you confident that you are protected against carbon monoxide.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Kidde

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Latest Ring Alarm packages go on sale for the first tim...
Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $...
Celebrate World Backup Day with our top NAS recommendat...
ASUS ROG Strix 15.6-inch portable gaming monitor featur...
Score a rare discount on the SKIL PWR CORE 20V 4-tool c...
SANDMARC brings its luxurious leather treatment to AirP...
Android app deals of the day: Danganronpa 2, VPN Pro, f...
Grab the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 at $180 matching low
Load more...
Show More Comments