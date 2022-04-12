Protect yourself and your family with a Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector for $18 (2022 Low)

Amazon is offering the Kidde Nighthawk Carbon Monoxide Detector AC Plug-in with battery backup for $17.97 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally listed for $30, this 40% discount marks a new 2022 low price and comes within $2 of the lowest price we’ve seen. Carbon Monoxide is no joke, there is no way to smell or see this gas that can kill. A detector is essential to protecting yourself and others. A display shows the measured carbon monoxide in parts-per-million as well as notifies you when the 9V battery backup needs to be replaced. If you have a generator that you use when the power goes out in hurricanes and such, you need to have one of these to stay safe.

Kidde also makes the battery-powered smoke detector for $10. Unlike some other detectors, you don’t have to connect this alarm to any wiring, and can be placed basically anywhere. A 9V battery powers this unit for around a year before needing to be replaced, which the alarm will notify you of with intermittent beeps. As with pretty much any alarm, you will need to replace these after 10 years. Kidde also makes a combination of Carbon Monoxide and Smoke detectors, but you are not likely to find them for less than $18.

Kidde Nighthawk Carbon Monoxide Detector features:

Always protect your family and home by making sure you are prepared for any emergency or hazard with the Kidde plug-in carbon monoxide detector. This CO meter uses an electrochemical sensor and features a clear digital display screen to monitor and record any CO levels in any room of your house. This sensitive and clear detector will leave you confident that you are protected against carbon monoxide.

