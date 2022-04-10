Save up to 36% on Blink’s latest cameras, floodlight bundles, and systems from $65

Amazon is now discounting the latest Blink Outdoor Security Camera packages headlined by the new Floodlight kit at $89.98 shipped. Normally fetching $140, this is matching our previous mention for the all-time low at 36% off and marking one of the first overall price cuts since its fall debut. Arriving as a capable way to keep tabs on deliveries or other outdoor happenings, this package pairs Blink’s popular third-generation outdoor camera with a floodlight attachment. The camera itself can record in 1080p to the included Sync Module as well as Alexa with a battery-powered design. Throw in the 700-lumen floodlight, and your system will respond to motion alerts with its dual LED panels. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Alongside the featured discount, Amazon is also rolling out the savings to a collection of other Blink camera packages. Ranging from more entry-level ways to dive into the smart security ecosystems to add-on cameras for upgrading an existing system, you’ll want to shop all of the price cuts starting at $65 right now.

For other ways to retrofit your smart home’s security capabilities, we’re tracking the first discounts of the year on the latest Ring Alarm packages. Delivering quite a few different systems to provide the perfect coverage for homes of various sizes, everything starts at $150 and is now 20% off or more.

Blink Floodlight works with Outdoor to deliver a wire-free, battery-powered HD smart security LED floodlight camera. See, hear, and speak to visitors in real time with 1080p HD live view and two-way audio from the app. Light up the night — get 700 lumens of motion-triggered, high-quality LED lights. Choose to store video clips and photos in the cloud with an optional Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the included Blink Sync Module 2 and USB flash drive.

