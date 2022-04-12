NZXT’s C650 80+ Bronze semi-modular ATX power supply falls to Amazon low at $42

Amazon is offering the NZXT C650 80+ Bronze ATX Power Supply for $42 shipped. Down from $70 direct from NZXT, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re building a custom PC or just need a spare power supply, this is a great option to pick up. It’s 80+ Bronze certified and features a 120mm FDB silent fan that allows it to run quiet “at high load.” On top of that, it’s semi-modular as well, meaning the main power cables are hardwired while peripherals, such as graphics cards, storage, and more, are fully modular which helps keep your build nice and clean. Keep reading for more.

You can save a bit of cash by instead opting for the Thermaltake Smart 500W 80+ White PSU. Coming in at $35, it saves $7 over today’s lead deal, though that does come with some drawbacks. It’s only 80+ White instead of 80+ Bronze certified for efficiency, it’s only 500W instead of 650W, and it’s not modular at all. However, for $35, it’s a solid choice if you just need a spare power supply in case your existing one fails.

Prefer to just buy pre-built gaming desktops instead of doing your own? Well, right now we have two RTX-powered desktops on sale for up to $400 off. Pricing starts at $1,150 and you’ll find both RTX 3060 and RTX 3080 Ti pre-built systems on sale right now. We’ve already lost one of the discounts in our roundup, so there’s no telling when these prices will go back up.

NZXT C650 PSU features:

This series gives you the safe and reliable power you need while generating less heat to keep your system quiet and efficient

The 120mm FDB silent fan ensures the power supply can silently operate at high load. Capacitors, transformers, and coils have undergone treatment to reduce electromagnetically induced acoustic noise.

The C Series Bronze fits any case supports ATX PSU, supporting most of the latest NVIDIA 30 series and AMD 6000 series GPUs.

