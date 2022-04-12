SANDMARC brings its luxurious leather treatment to AirPods, M1 MacBooks, more

SANDMARC is unleashing its lineup of leather Apple gear accessories today. Aptly named The Leather Collection, SANDMARC specializes in products for photographers, filmmakers, and travelers, but as we found out in our recent hands-on review of its gorgeous leather iPhone 13 case, it can also make some wonderful accessories for Apple users. After quite a lengthy process in the design lab over the last nine months, the brand is finally ready to unleash its latest leather sheaths and bands for all of the latest-generation Apple kit. Head below for a closer look.

SANDMARC’s new collection of leather Apple gear accessories

We were big fans of its leather iPhone 13 case with the gorgeous machined metal camera rig, so the announcement of its complete collection of full-grain accessories for Apple’s latest caught our eye.

The Leather Collection consists of a range of full-grain treatments for Apple’s current-generation lineup including the 14 and 16 inch MacBooks, an Apple Watch band, cases for AirPods 3/Pro, and an AirTag keychain cover. SANDMARC, as expected, has gone with a classy and minimalist approach here with high-quality materials and a design approach that looks as nice for casual outings as they do in the board room.

The MacBook Pro Leather Sleeve

A minimal MacBook sleeve designed from the finest qualities of full-grain leather offering durability and a rich patina that develops with age. Made for on-the-go commutes with easy access to insert or remove your MacBook.

The MacBook Pro Leather Sleeve for 14 and 16-inch machines sells for $149.99 and is now up for pre-order.

And a new Leather Carrying Case

The perfect work/travel bag for your MacBook Pro. Made from the highest quality of leather to provide the best thickness and comfort for your laptops safety. Features a hidden zip compartment at the front of the bag to store a MacBook charger, mouse, accessories and more.

This one enters the leather Apple gear accessories lineup with a pre-order price at $199.99 with a May 17, 2022 ship date.

Apple Watch Leather Band

Style your Apple Watch with our everyday leather band. Crafted from the highest quality full-grain leather and stainless steel hardware. A minimal adapter (connector) that integrates seamlessly with the Apple Watch. With a modern design made to last a lifetime, the leather band will only look better with age.

Available in both brown and black leather at $59.99 with a May 17, 2022 ship date.

AirPods Leather Case (3rd Gen. and Pro)

AirPods Pro Leather Case is designed for on-the-go protection and a look that only gets better with time. Crafted from full-grain Leather, an included wrist-strap, a charging indicator and compatible with SANDMARC’s AirTag Leather keychain. An ecosystem of leather products that match and work together.

Both models are now up for pre-order at $39.99, with availability starting on April 28, 2022.

And the new AirTag Keychain

Give your AirTags a layer of protection that conceals them with a tight fit. A modern design crafted from premium full-Grain Leather made to last. Compatible with SANDMARC’s AirPods leather case for a seamless ecosystem.

The SANDMARC Leather Edition – AirTag Key Chain is now up for pre-order at $29.99 with availability kicking off on the same day as the AirPods cases.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s not a whole lot to say about these SANDMARC leather Apple gear accessories. They are just simple classic designs that anyone interested in this aesthetic should consider. The pricing on the larger MacBook carriers certainly isn’t cheap, but if the quality is anything like the iPhone 13 leather case we were hands-on with, the price is likely warranted here.

