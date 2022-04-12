VIZIO’s latest 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV with HDMI 2.1, 120Hz VRR, more now $200 off

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV for $999.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,200, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings while coming within $2 of the all-time low. On top of being the second-best price to date, this is also one of the first overall price cuts. Sporting a 55-inch 4K OLED panel, this VIZIO smart TV launched at the end of 2021 as one of the latest models from the brand. All of the contrast from the over 8 million self-illuminating pixels brings movie night to life with HDR10 and HLG content support. In terms of the actual smart features, onboard AirPlay 2 and Chromecast are joined by access to all of the other popular streaming services. Not to mention a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports and two standard 2.0 ports. Speaking of notable features for gamers, the 120Hz variable refresh rate will be a notable selling point, too.

If you can live without the OLED panel, the 55-inch VIZIO M6 Series 4K TV is an easy reccomendation. Not only will it save you plenty of cash at $448 via Amazon, but will let you bring the same 55-inch screen into your space. It might not have the same theater-level contrast as the lead deal, but will get the job done for much less.

While we’re currently tracking a collection of streaming media discounts courtesy of Amazon. Right now, its entire lineup of Fire TV streamers are down to some of the best prices of the year from $20. Including everything from the new flagship 4K Max to entry-level offerings for the guest room TV, you’ll want to shop everything right here.

VIZIO 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV features:

Precision, refined to an art. Art, perfected to a masterpiece. A masterpiece, engineered to the finest detail. Behold the power of the new 2021 VIZIO OLED TV. Contrast is king, and because the pixels achieve perfect, absolute black, VIZIO OLED has unprecedented, infinite contrast. Whether you’re streaming the latest movie or playing the newest video game, everything you watch is transformed by this pixel perfection, powered by the revolutionary new IQ Ultra processor.

