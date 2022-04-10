Latest Amazon Fire TV streamers now on sale from $20: 4K Max $45, Cube $70, more

Following some of the best prices of the year on Echo speakers, Amazon is now carrying the savings over to its lineup of Fire TV streaming media players. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Fire TV 4K Max at $44.99. Down from $55, this is matching the second-best price of the year, is the third-best to date, and one of the first overall price cuts since launching last fall. As Amazon’s new flagship streamer, its Fire TV Stick 4K Max is packed with notable first time inclusions like Wi-Fi 6. That’s alongside the refreshed Alexa Voice Remote with quick access streaming service buttons as well as TV pass through control, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Our hands-on review praises how all of those inclusions stack up to a notable experience.

Fire TV sale highlights:

As noted above, Amazon is also starting off the week by discounting its lineup of other in-house devices. The entire collection of Echo speakers and smart displays are now on sale from $20 and joined by a particularly notable price cut on Amazon’s smart soap dispenser.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Dive into 4K Ultra HD cinematic entertainment with a new quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that brings a 40% more powerful experience compared to Fire TV Stick 4K, plus faster app starts and more fluid navigation while switching between apps and searching for content. Enjoy vivid, lifelike colors with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, and the immersive audio of Dolby Atmos.

