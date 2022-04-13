Upgrade to Anker’s new Video Bar webcam and stream light at low of $187 (Save $33), more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new B600 Video Bar for $186.99 shipped. Having just launched at $220 earlier in the year, you’re looking at only the second overall discount at $33 off. This matches our previous mention for the all-time low, as well. The new AnkerWork Video Bar arrives as a comprehensive upgrade to your video calling or streaming setup that does way more than just upgrade your webcam. Everything starts with a 2K camera sensor and backed by adaptive image tuning and autofocus as well as four built-in microphones. Then there’s an LED light bar at the top for illuminating your space with adjustable lighting temperatures. I have personally been using one of these for Twitch streaming over the past few months and our Tested with 9to5Toys review details just what to expect from the package. Head below for more.

Those who only need an improved webcam without all of the other frills can currently save on the Anker PowerConf C300 at Amazon, too. Currently dropping to $99.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the best discount of the year. Having launched as the first Anker webcam last year, the PowerConf C300 upgrades your Mac’s video call functionality with a 1080p sensor capable of 60FPS recording. Alongside HDR and low-light correction, there’s also active noise-canceling microphones, auto-adjusting field of view, and USB-C connectivity. You can also dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

As far as desktop Macs go to supplement the experience of, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better value than Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini. Now returning to an Amazon all-time low, this is $129 off the usual $699 going rate and sitting at the best price yet of $570.

Anker B600 Video Bar features:

Declutter your workspace area by merging your camera, speaker, microphone, and light into one AI-powered camera for your computer monitor, and put the extra space to good use. Make sure to insert both the data and power cables into the correct ports for seamless operation. Integrated with VoiceRadar️, the 4-mic array on this video conference camera will make sure your colleagues hear everything you have to say instead of the background noise.

