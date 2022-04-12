Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini returns to Amazon all-time low of $570 following $129 discount

The Mac Studio may have taken the Apple desktop spotlight, but today Amazon is ready to shift the focus over to the latest M1 Mac mini. Now on sale for an all-time low, the entry-level 256GB model is down to $569.99 shipped with the price dropping once added to your cart. While you’d more regularly pay $699, today’s offer is matching the best prices we’ve ever seen for only the third time and stacks up to $129 in savings.

Bringing Apple’s new M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini is a great option for those who want a more affordable way to take macOS for a spin. Its compact footprint won’t take up space on your desk, but also lets you plug in a monitor of your choice for fitting in with your workstation’s demands. Its 256GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

An easy recommendation for pairing with your new Mac mini would be picking up Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub with your savings. This accessory sports a unique under-Mac design that delivers front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to look the part. Or you could save even more by going with the previous-generation model at $80, which ditches the built-in SSD storage found on the newer model.

Then go check out all of the other best Apple deals up for grabs to start off the week. This morning saw a series of new all-time lows roll out across Apple Watch Series 7 models, which are now starting from $314 following up to $85 off discounts on a range of different styles.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

