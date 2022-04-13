AOC teams up with Porsche on new Mini LED 144Hz monitor with trapezoidal metal stand

A new AOC Porsche gaming monitor has surfaced. AOC is once again teaming up with the design department at Porsche for another high-end gaming monitor crossover project for the Agon Pro PD32M. The collaboration sees the two brands taking the Porsche aesthetic to the AOC Agon Pro 32-inch mini LED monitor with an almost industrial design approach, a few interesting accents to make it stand out from most gaming displays, and a high-end list of features on the spec sheet. Head below for more details and a closer look.

New AOC Porsche gaming monitor

You’re looking at a “frameless” 32-inch panel with mini LED backlighting, a 4K display resolution, and a wide color space of 97% DCI-P3. Porsche Design says its Display HDR 1400-certified with an up to 144Hz refresh rate, a 1 ms response time, and support for AdaptiveSync.

Visible dynamism combined with the performance of AGON by AOC gaming technologies: the Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD32M sets new standards in the field of gaming monitors. The 32-inch mini-LED display represents the pinnacle of monitor performance.

The mini LED AOC Porsche monitor rests atop an industrial-looking trapezoidal aluminum stand that is designed “in the style of Porsche steering wheels” while taking inspiration directly from “the world of Porsche sports cars.” I’m not sure how accurately it’s pulling from any of that, but it certainly offers a look that stands out from most gaming monitors on the market.

Along with those seemingly retractable/removable headset hooks that jut off the side and a pair of built-in 8-watt DTS Sound-certified speakers, it also features a back panel covered in RGB lighting (it’s hard to tell what level of user control is at play here, but likely something much like other AOC offerings). The entire display can be flipped to a vertical orientation as well.

On the I/O side of things, you’ll find a pair of HDMI ports, one of which delivers up to 120Hz at 4K resolution, alongside DisplayPort, a USB-C jack, four standard USB 3.2 inputs, and a 3.5mm port for your headphones. It also includes a remote for, presumably, controlling the lighting, I/O, and monitor settings.

9to5Toys Take:

All-in-all, that’s a pretty stacked feature set. But as you likely imagined, it’s going to cost you quite a pretty penny and arguably even more because of the fancy Porsche design. Now available for pre-order at $1,799, it’s not a gigantic markup simply due to the world-renowned car brand responsible for it – there are far more expensive 32-inch mini LED monitors out there with an arguably less attractive design if you ask me – but it’s certainly not cheap either. It will begin shipping on April 15, 2022.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!