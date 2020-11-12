AOC is well-known in the gaming monitor space, but a brand you’ve likely not heard of in this realm is Porsche Design. A division of the car company, Porsche Design has been branching out lately, including unique watches and laptops. Well, the most recent partnership is with AOC on the PD27 gaming monitor. Sporting a 27-inch 1440p display, you’ll find a 240Hz refresh rate here flanked by NVIDIA FreeSync Premium Pro and a very unique way to change the screen settings. What all does this high-end monitor pack, and how much will it cost? Head below to find out everything we know on the AOC x Porsche Design AGON PD27 Gaming Monitor.

AOC teams up with Porsche Design for its latest AGON gaming monitor

There are a few special things about the AGON PD27 gaming monitor, but the most important thing to remember here is that the design and build was done in a partnership between AOC and Porsche Design. That really comes out when you take a look at the overall build of the AGON PD27, as well as the included remote…that’s right, there’s a wireless remote here to change the monitor’s settings instead of having to dive through a bunch of menus. The entire design is based around Porsche’s cars, including the unique stand that’s built similar to a race car’s roll cage.

1440p and 240Hz combine to offer a truly premium experience

With the release of both NVIDIA and AMD’s latest graphics cards, new computers are becoming more and more powerful. While running 1440p at 144Hz used to be a pipe dream for most, even base model GPUs can now handle this without breaking a sweat. So, in typical AOC and Porsche Design fashion, they’ve got to push the boundaries. Because of that, the companies decided to make the latest PD27 a 1440p 240Hz display, offering ultra-high refresh rates and a QHD resolution. I think 1440p is the sweet spot for gaming. While 4K looks nice, 1080p just doesn’t cut it these days, and I’d rather play at 1440p 144/240Hz on ultra graphics, then 4K 60Hz with medium settings.

Wireless gaming keypad offers quick shortcuts to monitor settings

While most monitors have cumbersome menus that require you to reach around the back or fumble with multiple buttons at the bottom, AOC and Porsche Design decided to deliver something that’s quite unique: a wireless gaming keypad. Designed similarly to a Porsche’s center console, this keypad allows you to quickly change display settings and configure things on the fly, like RGB, brightness, and more. It’s entirely wireless, making it super simple to configure stuff without reaching across the desk.

VESA DisplayHDR 400-certified ensures a high-quality picture…on supported hardware

To continue with the high-end design of this monitor, you’ll also find that it’s VESA DisplayHDR 400-certified, which means it can have a peak luminance of 400-lumens. This ensures that the images you’re looking at are crisp and bright in all areas of the scene, as long as you’re utilizing a supported graphics card and viewing compatible content.

AOC x Porsche Design AGON PD27 Gaming Monitor pricing and availability

You’ll find that the AOC x Porsche Design AGON PD27 Gaming Monitor will retail for $799.99 and is slated to be available on December 5 at both the Porsche Design website and Amazon.com.

