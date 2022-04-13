Contemporary design and sound: Marshall’s Acton II Bluetooth speaker at low of $248.50

Amazon is offering the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker for $248.49 shipped. Normally listed for $280, this $31 discount matches the lowest price we’ve seen in 2022 so far and is the lowest price we’ve seen over the past year. The compact design of the Marshall Acton II makes it easy to sit on a shelf while you enjoy your evening listening to music. Connection to the speaker can be made over Bluetooth 5.0 or an aux cable as well. Individual dials on the top control the volume, bass, and treble mixing. The white leather-like wrapping is accented by touches of gold to make this speaker stand out, and yet look contemporary.

If you want to save some cash, you can instead check out the Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $34.99 with the on-page coupon clipped. Unlike the Marshall speaker, you can easily take this speaker around with you on your travels. The IPX7 rating means this speaker can handle the elements and splashes. You can also expect up to 24 hours of battery life so the party can keep rolling on. Pair two Soundcore speakers to create a stereo listening experience too.

Be sure to check out the Samsung MX-T40 Sound Tower speaker system for $140. This is a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this speaker that features LED lighting that can dance to the music. The sound tower can produce up to 300 watts of bi-directional sound and can also withstand a splash from those wild pool parties. Finally, check out today’s roundup of the best smartphone accessory deals from $6. The headline deal there is the 5-pack of 3-foot MFi Lighting Cables for $6.

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker features:

Acton II may be compact, but its sound is nothing short of large. It delivers a well balanced, powerful audio experience, yet can fit in the tiniest of spaces

This speaker combines contemporary technology with iconic Marshall design to deliver hard-hitting sound while retaining a classic look. You’ll want to proudly display this speaker in any room

Fine-tune your music to meet your requirements. Just use the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analog controls on your speaker’s top panel to perfect your sound according to the room you’re in

