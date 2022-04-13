Smartphone Accessories: 5-pack 3- or 5-foot MFi Lightning Cables from $6 (50% off), more

AilawuuDirect (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 5-pack of its 3-foot MFi Lightning Cables for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can also grab a 5-pack of 6-foot for $6.99. Simply use the code 503QQWCV at checkout for either multi-pack to redeem the 50% discount. Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for MFi-certified Lightning cables in quite some time, bringing the cost down to as low as $1.20 each, making them very budget-friendly. These cables give you either three or six feet of reach from the charger, and at this price, they’re perfect to keep around as backups in case your primary cable goes missing.

Fast Charge & Sync:High-quality four-core copper wires enhance charging & data transfer speed of the cables.Ensure a maximum charging speed up to 2.4A, charge faster than most standard cables and work better for tablets and quick charge devices. Great performance ensures your devices syncs and charge simultaneously with up to 480Mb/s transferring speed Special Design With Incredible Durability:Durable TPE coating, multi-layer shielding and heat-resistant alloy cable head ensure maximum performance with a rated 5000+ Bend Lifespan, provides higher durability and increased flexibility with tangle-free, convenient, lightweight and easily coiled, won’t easily fall out of your devices Bullet Point

