Smartphone Accessories: 5-pack 3- or 5-foot MFi Lightning Cables from $6 (50% off), more

AilawuuDirect (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 5-pack of its 3-foot MFi Lightning Cables for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can also grab a 5-pack of 6-foot for $6.99. Simply use the code 503QQWCV at checkout for either multi-pack to redeem the 50% discount. Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for MFi-certified Lightning cables in quite some time, bringing the cost down to as low as $1.20 each, making them very budget-friendly. These cables give you either three or six feet of reach from the charger, and at this price, they’re perfect to keep around as backups in case your primary cable goes missing.
More smartphone accessories:
- Samsung’s official leather and silicone Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases on sale from $28 (New lows)
- Spigen 45W USB-C/A Car Charger: $16 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Prime members only
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case return to $175 (Save $74), more
- Victrola Linden Wood Bluetooth Radio: $60 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
- Level Bolt and its invisible HomeKit smart lock features now down to $140 (New low, Reg. $200)
- 2-pack Yootech 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad and Stand: $19 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- Grab a Kasa smart Wi-Fi LED light strip for $29.50, more from $18 (Save up to 40%)
- Lamicall Gooseneck Phone Mount: $22 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- Philips Hue’s new medium lumen color smart LED bulb falls to $39 (Reg. $50)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- OtterBox takes 20% off when you bundle iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe chargers, and more
- RAVPower 65W Dual USB-C Charger with USB-C to USB-C Cable: $24 (Reg. $38) | Newegg
- AUKEY 20W 10,000mAh Portable Qi/USB-C PD Battery: $20 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro/Active ANC earbuds fall to new Amazon lows at $150 (Save $50)
- Modula5 10W Qi Wireless Charger: $25.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Logitech Circle View Doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video sees first discount to $190
- Altec Lansing Mini LifeJacket 2 Bluetooth Speaker: $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sierra’s Smart Essential Oil Diffuser with LED lighting now $30 shipped (25% off), more
Fast Charge & Sync:High-quality four-core copper wires enhance charging & data transfer speed of the cables.Ensure a maximum charging speed up to 2.4A, charge faster than most standard cables and work better for tablets and quick charge devices. Great performance ensures your devices syncs and charge simultaneously with up to 480Mb/s transferring speed
Special Design With Incredible Durability:Durable TPE coating, multi-layer shielding and heat-resistant alloy cable head ensure maximum performance with a rated 5000+ Bend Lifespan, provides higher durability and increased flexibility with tangle-free, convenient, lightweight and easily coiled, won’t easily fall out of your devices Bullet Point
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!