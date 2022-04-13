Samsung’s 300W party-ready MX-T40 Sound Tower speaker system hits Amazon low at $140

Justin Kahn -
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersSamsung
Reg. $198+ $140

Amazon is now offering the Samsung MX-T40 Sound Tower speaker system for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $300, it more typically sells for between $198 and $248 over the last several months at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. Today’s deal is matched at Best Buy, $8 under our previous mention, and the best price we can find. If you’re looking for something more substantial than a typical Bluetooth speaker to rock a party this spring and summer, Samsung’s Sound Towers are notable options. This is a splash-proof speaker with the ability to connect with up to two wireless sources delivering 300 watts of bi-directional sound for a “wider room-filling” experience. A built-in LED array also brings some beat-synced lighting to the party across three modes: Party, Ambient, and Dance. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage here and down below. 

If you’re not interested in the 300-watts of power on the Sound Towers, save a ton and grab a Oontz Bluetooth Speaker. Now starting at $25 shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon, these are some of the best and most popular solutions in the price range. There’s no lighting and it clearly won’t get as loud, but for more modest get-togethers it will do the trick. 

Then go check out our hands-on review of the Positive Grid Spark MINI. Doubling as both a guitar amp and a typical Bluetooth speaker, it delivers retro-style vibes and some additional functionality you won’t get on your average mobile speaker. Get a closer look and more details right here

Samsung MX-T40 Sound Tower features:

  • BI-DIRECTIONAL SOUND – Experience wider room filling sound
  • BASS BOOSTER – Boost the bass with the touch of a button
  • LED PARTY LIGHTS – Experience light effects that pulse with the beat.
  • GROUP PLAY – Connect multiple compatible devices to Samsung Sound Tower for a richer sound experience
  • SPLASH RESISTANT – With a spill resistant top-panel, you don’t have to worry about accidental drips and splashes
  • BLUETOOTH MULTI-CONNECTION – Connect two different smart devices at the same time so you can conveniently switch between devices

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…
Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Review: The Monster Blaster 3.0 Bluetooth speaker gives...
Jabra Elite 7 Pro/Active ANC earbuds fall to new Amazon...
Step up your spring BBQs with a 2022 low on Broil King&...
Homemade juice awaits as Chefman’s 2-Speed Electr...
9to5Toys Daily: April 13, 2022 – Level Bolt $140, Mot...
Razer’s LE Xbox Boba Fett Wireless Controller and...
BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX cordless tiller makes star...
Score a year or extend your GQ magazine sub at $4.50 sh...
Load more...
Show More Comments