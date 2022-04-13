Samsung’s 300W party-ready MX-T40 Sound Tower speaker system hits Amazon low at $140

Amazon is now offering the Samsung MX-T40 Sound Tower speaker system for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $300, it more typically sells for between $198 and $248 over the last several months at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. Today’s deal is matched at Best Buy, $8 under our previous mention, and the best price we can find. If you’re looking for something more substantial than a typical Bluetooth speaker to rock a party this spring and summer, Samsung’s Sound Towers are notable options. This is a splash-proof speaker with the ability to connect with up to two wireless sources delivering 300 watts of bi-directional sound for a “wider room-filling” experience. A built-in LED array also brings some beat-synced lighting to the party across three modes: Party, Ambient, and Dance. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage here and down below.

If you’re not interested in the 300-watts of power on the Sound Towers, save a ton and grab a Oontz Bluetooth Speaker. Now starting at $25 shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon, these are some of the best and most popular solutions in the price range. There’s no lighting and it clearly won’t get as loud, but for more modest get-togethers it will do the trick.

Then go check out our hands-on review of the Positive Grid Spark MINI. Doubling as both a guitar amp and a typical Bluetooth speaker, it delivers retro-style vibes and some additional functionality you won’t get on your average mobile speaker. Get a closer look and more details right here.

Samsung MX-T40 Sound Tower features:

BI-DIRECTIONAL SOUND – Experience wider room filling sound

BASS BOOSTER – Boost the bass with the touch of a button

LED PARTY LIGHTS – Experience light effects that pulse with the beat.

GROUP PLAY – Connect multiple compatible devices to Samsung Sound Tower for a richer sound experience

SPLASH RESISTANT – With a spill resistant top-panel, you don’t have to worry about accidental drips and splashes

BLUETOOTH MULTI-CONNECTION – Connect two different smart devices at the same time so you can conveniently switch between devices

