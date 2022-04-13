Today’s Gold Box has new lows on Philips Sonicare toothbrushes and flossers from $68.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 32% off Philips Sonicare Powered Toothbrushes and oral care gear. You can land the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush for $135.97 shipped. This one carried a regular price of $170 for most of last year and has been going for closer to $190 over the last few months. Today’s deal is a new Amazon 2022 low and the best price we have tracked there since Black Friday 2021. Alongside the pair of included brush heads as well as the charging travel case, this model delivers Bluetooth connectivity with the Sonicare app for progress reports and more. It also has all of the built-in timers and pressure sensors to ensure you’re doing the job properly as well as three intensity and four brushing modes. More deals and details below.

Today’s Gold Box sale has a new all-time low on the Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 5000 at $68.38 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 32% off the going rate and the best price we have tracked on Amazon. A notable companion to the toothbrush above or just about any other electric solution, it has a pair of flossing modes as well as 10 intensity settings to supplement your daily oral care routine alongside two included nozzle heads.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the deal we have running on AquaSonic’s popular Black Series Toothbrush. Now starting from under $30 shipped at Amazon, this one includes eight brush heads alongside the travel case and charger with up to 25% in savings right now. Get all of the details you need in yesterday’s coverage right here.

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Toothbrush features:

Provides expert-level clean by removing up to 10 times more plaque vs a manual toothbrush

Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that alerts you when you’re brushing too hard.

Improve and maintain healthy brushing habits seamlessly with the automated Sonicare app progress report

Personalize your brushing with 3 intensities and 4 modes: Clean, White plus, Gum Health and DeepClean plus

With Amazon Dash Replenishment, you can set up automatic deliveries so you never run out of brush heads again

