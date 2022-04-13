Score 2022 lows on Greenworks cordless electric pole saw and string trimmer from $115

Blair Altland -
AmazonGreen DealsGreenWorks
Amazon low From $115

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 40V 8-inch Electric Cordless Pole Saw for $132.27 shipped. Normally fetching $180, this is 25% off the usual price tag, delivering a new 2022 low, and coming within $7 of the all-time low set back in November. With spring weather finally rolling in to match the season change, it shouldn’t be long until you’re tackling projects in your yard. Bringing this 8-inch Greenworks pole saw into the mix is a great way to tidy up trees and tall bushes thanks to its lightweight design with 11-foot reach. An included 2.4A 40V battery rounds out the package with a compatible charger.

Another great way to finally ditch the gas and oil gear from your lawncare setup is the Greenworks 24V 13-inch Electric Cordless String Trimmer. Currently on sale at Amazon, it is now sitting at $115 following the 28% discount to a new all-time low. Perfect for supplementing a mower, this string trimmer lets you get the perfect finish around walkways or the patio and runs on a 4Ah 24V battery which is included in the box.

For a more comprehensive list of electric tools, don’t forget to check out all of the discounts in the Greenworks spring Black Friday sale. Taking as much as 54% off a collection of outdoor electric tools, you’ll find the brand’s signature mowers joined by plenty of other ways to make this spring the season you finally ditch gas and oil from your routine.

Greenworks 40V 8-inch Pole Saw features:

  • Green Works GMAX 40-Volt 2.0 Amp Hour Lithium-Ion Pole Saw with 8-inch Bar and Chain
  • 8-Inch Bar and Chain
  • Up To 60 Cuts on 4×4 Lumber
  • 3-Piece Aluminum Shaft Can Be Extended To 8 FT (11 FT Max Reach)
  • Automatic Oiler Applies Oil to the Bar and Chain for Continous Lubrication

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
GreenWorks

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Greenworks 24V brushless string trimmer uses no gas or ...
EGO’s POWER+ 56V yard tools don’t require gas at up...
Badger’s 40V cordless electric string trimmer and blo...
Rachio 3 sprinkler controller makes your watering effic...
Bird Bike with 50-mile range returns to all-time low at...
Greenworks 14-inch 40V Cordless Lawn Mower with battery...
GOLABS 204Wh portable power station is made for camping...
Renogy’s solar Gold Box starts at $22 with 2-pack of ...
Load more...
Show More Comments