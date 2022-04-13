Score 2022 lows on Greenworks cordless electric pole saw and string trimmer from $115

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 40V 8-inch Electric Cordless Pole Saw for $132.27 shipped. Normally fetching $180, this is 25% off the usual price tag, delivering a new 2022 low, and coming within $7 of the all-time low set back in November. With spring weather finally rolling in to match the season change, it shouldn’t be long until you’re tackling projects in your yard. Bringing this 8-inch Greenworks pole saw into the mix is a great way to tidy up trees and tall bushes thanks to its lightweight design with 11-foot reach. An included 2.4A 40V battery rounds out the package with a compatible charger.

Another great way to finally ditch the gas and oil gear from your lawncare setup is the Greenworks 24V 13-inch Electric Cordless String Trimmer. Currently on sale at Amazon, it is now sitting at $115 following the 28% discount to a new all-time low. Perfect for supplementing a mower, this string trimmer lets you get the perfect finish around walkways or the patio and runs on a 4Ah 24V battery which is included in the box.

For a more comprehensive list of electric tools, don’t forget to check out all of the discounts in the Greenworks spring Black Friday sale. Taking as much as 54% off a collection of outdoor electric tools, you’ll find the brand’s signature mowers joined by plenty of other ways to make this spring the season you finally ditch gas and oil from your routine.

Greenworks 40V 8-inch Pole Saw features:

Green Works GMAX 40-Volt 2.0 Amp Hour Lithium-Ion Pole Saw with 8-inch Bar and Chain

8-Inch Bar and Chain

Up To 60 Cuts on 4×4 Lumber

3-Piece Aluminum Shaft Can Be Extended To 8 FT (11 FT Max Reach)

Automatic Oiler Applies Oil to the Bar and Chain for Continous Lubrication

