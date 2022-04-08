Greenworks launches up to 54% off spring Black Friday sale on popular electric mowers and more

Blair Altland -
Green DealsGreenWorks
Shop now 54% off

Closing out the work week, Greenworks is launching a new spring Black Friday sale that’s taking up to 54% off a collection of its popular environmentally-friendly lawn care tools and more. Shipping is free across the board. This sale includes everything from electric mowers, chainsaws, and other tools that will have you ready for getting your lawn and yard in shape for spring. In fact, there are ten full pages of tools and accessories up for grabs right here to peruse. Though you can check out all of our highlights down below, too. Greenworks gear is also a favorite here at 9to5Toys.

Greenworks spring Black Friday electric tool deals:

Over in our Green Deals hub to close out the week, we’re tracking a series of other environmentally-friendly deals if nothing in today’s Greenworks sale catches your eye. Ranging from all-time lows on electric vehicles to the latest portable power stations and more, you’ll want to shop everything right here.

Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Mower features:

Two 24V POWERALL batteries combine for 48-Volts of exceptional, better performance than gas power without leaving the 24V battery platform. Up to 45 minutes runtime with included 2 fully-charged 5.0Ah USB batteries. Dual-port battery charger minimizes downtime by keeping all your batteries always charged.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

GreenWorks

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Greenworks 24V brushless string trimmer uses no gas or ...
GOLABS 204Wh portable power station is made for camping...
Bird Bike with 50-mile range returns to all-time low at...
Ditch gas and oil with this 20V cordless electric leaf ...
EGO’s POWER+ 56V yard tools don’t require gas at up...
Woot’s Spring Sale includes Sun Joe electric mowers, ...
Prep your yard for spring with a corded electric dethat...
RYOBI electric zero turn lawn mower cuts 3 acres per ch...
Load more...
Show More Comments