JBL’s Charge 5 Portable Wireless Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is $40 off today at $140

Woot is now offering the JBL Charge 5 Portable Wireless Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in green for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is $40 off the going rate at Amazon, $10 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. They also sell for $180 at Best Buy, for comparison. This model delivers up to 20 hours of wireless playback with an IP67 water and dustproof rating to protect against the elements, light splashes, and sand at the beach this spring and summer. Alongside the JBL-approved sound quality and wireless Bluetooth streaming, this model can link up to other JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for a much larger sound when needed and provides a built-in power bank to charge up your gear. More details below.

If you don’t need the kind of power the Charge 5 is capable of, take a look at the JBL Clip 3 model that is currently starting at $40 on Amazon. It can provide up to 10 hours of wireless charging time, built-in mics for taking calls, and an integrated carabiner-style clip so you can attach it to your EDC, or anything else for that matter.

For a more party-friendly solution, take a look at Samsung’s 300W party-ready MX-T40 Sound Tower speaker. Now at a new Amazon all-time low, it features 300 watts of power and beat-synced LED lighting to set the mood at your gatherings this year. Dive into the the pricing comparison and specs right here and we also have Marshall’s Acton II Bluetooth speaker at low of $248.50 today.

JBL Charge 5 features:

Take the party with you no matter what the weather. The JBL Charge 5 speaker delivers bold JBL Original Pro Sound, with its optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual pumping JBL bass radiators. Up to 20 hours of playtime and a handy powerbank to keep your devices charged to keep the party going all night. Rain? Spilled drinks? Beach sand? The IP67 waterproof and dustproof Charge 5 survives whatever comes its way.

