LEGO brings popular Build a Minifigure service to its online store with new beta

Today, the LEGO Group is bringing one of the more popular in-store experiences to its official online storefront. Builders have long been able to go into a retail location and craft their very own brick-built character, and now LEGO is giving its Build a Minifigure service the online treatment by rolling out a new beta program.

LEGO launches new online Build a Minifigure beta

If you’ve ever been to a retail LEGO Store, you’ll likely have seen or even taken advantage of the Pick a Brick-style minifigure building experience. So while today’s new addition to the official LEGO site is a new option for online shoppers, it is about as tried and true of a program as we’ve seen from the company.

For its online beta rollout, there are some things that are different. For starters, the new Build a Minifigure option will only be available in Europe and Asia for the time being. There’s no word yet if the limited locals will be expanded while the service is still in beta, or if it will make its way to the US and the rest of the world when it officially launches.

Then there are the actual accessories and pieces available for each of your custom characters. As of now, the actual assortment is limited compared to what you’d find in-store. There is a pretty decent number of heads, hairpieces, torsos, and even dual-molded legs, but you won’t be finding some of the more fun or eccentric bricks that have popped up at retail locations in the past. Accessories are also quite limited, but there are some interesting inclusions like the recent dachshund dog and more.

One of the perks of the in-store Build a Minifigure booths was the ability to skip building a character altogether and score a collection of the same pieces. So if you wanted 15 shields or a bunch of the same torso piece, most stores would look the other way. The online Build a Minifigure service on the other hand will require you to pick one of each element.

Pricing is also a bit different here. The official stateside costs haven’t been confirmed, but we know that creating your own character will start at £5.97 for a single figure. Then if you want to add additional minifigures, you’ll be able to customize two additional ones for £1.99 each.

