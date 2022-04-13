Save 20% off the Dyson eBay store: Grab a V7 Absolute cordless vacuum for $252 (2022 low)

The official Dyson eBay storefront is currently offering 20% off its entire product selection using code DYSON20 at checkout. Right now you can get the Dyson V7 Absolute Cordless Vacuum in new condition for $251.99 shipped. Normally offered from Dyson directly at $400, this 37% discount marks a new 2022 low price. You can expect upwards of 30 minutes of runtime without losing suction with the V7. Multiple attachments are also included with this vacuum that let you reach into crevices and dust. There are even two heads with one designed for hard flooring and the other for carpets. Quickly transform the V7 into a handheld vacuum for cleaning the furniture. Keep reading to see more deals from Dyson’s eBay store.

More Dyson eBay deals:

*** use code DYSON20 at checkout

After you finish checking out these deals, take a look at these on Sun Joe electric pressure washers from $106. These deals only last for today, so be sure to grab one of these for washing your driveway and sidewalks this spring before the savings are gone! You can also save on the Greenworks 40V 8-inch Electric Cordless Pole Saw at $132. The lightweight design will allow you to reach up to 11-feet to trim your trees this spring. Our home goods hub has the latest when it comes to deals on kitchen appliances, vacuums, and more.

Dyson V7 Absolute Cordless Vacuum features:

The Dyson V7 Absolute cord-free vacuum has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-Free vacuum. Engineered for all floor types, the Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. The Dyson V7 Absolute cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Cord-free. Hassle-free. Powerful suction. Up to 30 minutes of powerful fade-free suction.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!