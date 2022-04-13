Sun Joe pressure washers from $106 for today only: SPX3500 now $150, more up to 42% off

Today only, Woot is offering up to 42% off a range of Sun Joe pressure washers from $106 to help with yard chores and getting that car clean this spring and summer. One notable offer is on the Sun Joe SPX3500 2,300 Max PSI Electric Pressure Washer at $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $259, it more typically fetches $199 or more at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $188 and hasn’t gone for any less in over a year. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. Sporting a 13-amp motor and a 2,300 max PSI, it is a great option for cleaning up the walkways, driveways, siding, and the car. Outfitted with wheels so you can move it around your property with ease, it also ships with a brass hose connector and an adjustable dial to control to 1.2 liter detergent tank. More deals and details below.

Browse through the rest of the Woot Sun Joe pressure washer sale right here for additional offers. With up to 42% in savings, you’ll also find both higher and lower end models on tap starting from $106 Prime shipped to meet your personal needs this spring and summer.

Alongside its ongoing spring Black Friday sale event, we also spotted some notable offers on Greenworks cordless electric pole saws and string trimmers today. Now clocking in with the lowest prices we have tracked this year, the deals start from $115 shipped and you can get al of the details right here. Hit up our Green Deals hub for more.

Sun Joe SPX3500 Electric Pressure Washer features:

POWERFUL MOTOR: 13-amp/2,000 W brushless induction motor blasts away the most stubborn dirt, tar, mud, and other caked on gunk and grime with 2300 PSI of stripping power and wash it all away with the 1.48 GPM flow

DETERGENT DIAL: Adjustable detergent dial lets you dial in just the right amount of soap from the 40.6 fl oz. onboard detergent tank

TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!