ESR’s MagSafe leather wallet drops to $17.50 (Save 33%), plus 25% off HaloLock accessories

ESR is now offering its HaloLock MagSafe Leather Wallet for $17.54 shipped when code SHZ35LM has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $27, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings while also marking the first notable price since back in January. This also matches the all-time low price and is one of the first notable discounts overall, too. Sporting a vegan leather build, this MagSafe Wallet has room for three cards and sports a unique 2-in-1 design that lets it double as a stand. Of course, there’s the built-in magnet that allows it to stick right to the back of an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, ESR is also taking 25% off its entire collection of HaloLock accessories when code BETTER25 has been applied at checkout. Including a collection of add-ons for your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset, you’ll find various cases, mounts, car chargers, and other ways to bring some MagSafe-compatible accessories into your setup. Everything is available right here, which also ships for free with the aforementioned code.

For other ways to outfit your iPhone setup either at the desk, nightstand, car dashboard, or everyday carry, be sure to have a look at this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup. Including a selection of cases, chargers, and other gear, everything kicks off with a notable price cut on Belkin’s MagSafe charger bundle at $30.

ESR HaloLock MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Whether you’re Facetiming in portrait or catching up on your favorite shows in landscape, choose from any angle between 15° and 160° to find the perfect position for any situation. 3 separate card slots make it quick and easy for you to grab the card that you need, while the clear windowed slot allows you to easily flash your ID when necessary.

