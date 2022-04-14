Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 6-ft. 7.5W MagSafe Charger with 20W Adapter $30, more

Amazon is offering the Belkin 6-foot 7.5W MagSafe Wireless Charging Puck with 20W USB-C PD Adapter for $29.99 shipped. This is a 25% discount from its normal going rate of $40 and marks a return to the Amazon low that we tracked only once before. While this charger supports up to 15W of power on select Android smartphones, iPhone maxes out at 7.5W. However, the MagSafe design allows it to magnetically attach to your device, which negates the days of a misaligned charger and half-dead phone when waking up for work. It also includes a longer 2-meter cable, while Apple’s official offering is only 1-meter long. Plus, the 20W power supply in the box gets you up and going the moment it arrives. If you already have a power supply, then consider opting for the standalone charger at just $19.99, down from $30 and also a return to its all-time low at Amazon at 33% off.
Get the most efficient charge for your new MagSafe enabled iPhones with a Magnetic Portable Wireless Charging Pad. The perfect magnetic alignment not only allows your phone to charge faster and continue using it while you charge, it also keeps your phone in place if it’s jostled or vibrates from an incoming call. And since it’s securely attached to the phone through MagSafe, you can pick them both up to keep using your phone without interrupting the charge. With a slim profile that’s designed for portability, this is the perfect charger for travel, or maximizing desk space at home.
