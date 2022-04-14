Jackery Explorer 500 returns to best price of the year at $477, SolarSaga 100X panel at $279

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $476.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $530 following a pricing increase earlier in the year, this is only the second markdown of 2022 at $53 off and matches our previous mention for the best price since Black Friday. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. It’s also quite handy to have around when the power goes out, too. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup. Head below for more.

A notable add-on to your new power station if you plan on using it offgrid would be the Jackery SolarSaga 100X. Also seeing an Amazon discount today, you can bring home the solar panel for $278.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $300, this is a rare discount and the best price of the year. Featuring a folding design, it can collapse down into a more managable form-factor when not in use and connects right to the power station to refuel right from the sun.

Then be sure to go check out Anker’s latest portable power station that was just revealed earlier in the week. Its all-new 1229Wh PowerHouse 757 arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet, sporting a massive internal battery to complement the arsenal of 13 different outlets. So if the lead deal isn’t going to cut it for your power needs and you’ll want something even more impressive to keep the campsite or tailgate running, this is worth a look now that it’s up for pre-order.

Jackery Explorer 500 Power Station features:

Jackery Explorer 500 is a 518Wh lithium Portable Power Station. It is one of the lightest and most portable rechargeable lithium battery generators on the market. Lithium battery power: 518Wh/144,400mAh battery capacity, 500W Rated Power and 1000W Surge Power from the pure-sine wave AC port.

