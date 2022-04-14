LG’s 2021 A1 55-inch OLED Smart 4K TV falls to new low of $997 (Save $300), more from $797

Amazon is now offering the LG A1 OLED 55-inch 4K Smart TV for $996.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,297, today’s offer is delivering a new Amazon all-time low at $300 off while beating our previous mention by $100. Delivering some of the latest OLED tech from LG, its A1 series TVs arrive with up to 75-inch panels and come backed by the new a7 GEN 4 processor to handle 4K upscaling and more. Alongside Dolby Vision and HDR, the OLED screen packs darker blacks and brighter colors for a more immersive movie night experience. And if all the built-in smart features aren’t providing enough content for you, there’s also three HDMI ports to round out the package. Head below for some additional models on sale, too.

All of the LG A1 TVs on sale:

We’re currently tracking a collection of streaming media discounts courtesy of Amazon. Right now, its entire lineup of Fire TV streamers are down to some of the best prices of the year from $20. Including everything from the new flagship 4K Max to entry-level offerings for the guest room TV, you’ll want to shop everything right here.

LG 2021 A1 OLED TV features:

Change your expectations of TV. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—backed by AI and an advanced processor. Only on OLED. Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you’ll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other.

