Track your weight and BMI with Apple HealthKit using Renpho’s Smart Scale at new low of $10

The official Renpho storefront on Amazon is offering its Apple Health Smart Body Fat Scale for $9.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Normally retailing for $20, this 50% discount returns this scale to the all-time low price we’ve seen. This scale is able to measure 13 different body health indexes like weight, BMI, muscle mass, and more. Up to 20 users can be tracked on one account and can be synced with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Samsung Health. This scale is the perfect companion for those looking to get in shape. Keep reading for more.

You are unlikely to find a smart scale with a similar feature set as the Renpho for $10 or less. Even normal digital scales are hard to find for under $15. This digital scale from Etekcity can be had for $17. With a 400-pound capacity and the ability to switch between pounds and kilograms, the scale will work just fine for those who don’t need the information to be synced and monitored by their phone.

Upgrade your aging knives today with these deals on kitchen knives from $5. The standout knife from this deal is the 8-inch Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef’s Knife for $37. Standing desks are widely considered to be healthier than traditional sitting desks. Convert your workspace to a standing one with these deals on VIVO standing desk converters for up to 43% off. The 32-inch dual standing desk riser for $80 is at the lowest price we’ve seen and comes with a dedicated place for your keyboard and mouse.

Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale features:

The Renpho Health app offers you a detailed measurement report after weighing each time. Select data from specified periods and export data in CSV to dive even deeper into your data. The baby mode helps weigh and track your baby’s growth

Track health trends of up to 20 users from one account in the Renpho Health App. You can work data with Samsung Health, Apple Health, Google Fit, and Myfitnesspal to track your progress anytime, anywhere

Measure 13 key body health indexes such as Weight, BMI, Body Fat, Visceral Fat, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass, Body Water, and more to track your body goals

Easily change weight units via the app into lb, kg, st, st: lb. 20 offline data can be stored, and the data will be synchronized to the app after connecting to the weight scale

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!