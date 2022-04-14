Covert to a standing desk at up to 43% off: VIVO 32-inch Riser $80, more from $47

Woot is offering up to 43% off a range of VIVO standing desk converters and more starting from $47. One standout is the VIVO 32-inch Dual Standing Desk Riser at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $140 like it currently fetches at Amazon, this is $60 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We have also never seen this model drop below $100 on Amazon. A notable option for converting your existing desk into a standing solution without having to refresh your entire space, it delivers a 31.5-inch surface with an integrated keyboard and mouse tray. A pneumatic spring lift raises the entire setup from 6 to 17 inches high with very little assembly required out of the box, you just “place it on your existing desk, attach the keyboard tray, and start organizing your workstation.” Head below for more VIVO standing desk gear.

Starting from $47, today’s Woot sale is a great time to land some of the brand’s solutions at a much more affordable rate than you’ll find on Amazon. Alongside additional converter risers, you’ll find the electric standing desk frame, kids’ options, kneeling chairs, and full-on standup solutions. Browse through everything right here.

If you are going to be sitting at the desk though, it might be a good idea to consider the Cubii JR2 Seated Under Desk Elliptical. This morning it dropped to a new Amazon 2022 low as part of its Gold Box deals with $70 in savings. Get a closer look at that it has to offer in our coverage right here.

VIVO 32-inch Dual Standing Desk Riser features:

Create Instant Active Standing – VIVO’s desk riser provides on-demand standing throughout the day for the freedom to get out of your chair and relieve muscle tension, reduce stress, and increase productivity. –Patented–

Space Efficient 31.5” Surface – The top surface measures 31.5” x 18.4”, which maximizes space while still providing room for dual monitors. The 31” x 11” keyboard tray raises in sync with the top surface to create a comfortable workstation.

Strong 33 lbs Lift Assist – Go from sitting to standing in one smooth motion using the innovative simple touch height locking mechanism with pneumatic spring lift (Adjustment Range: 6” to 17”).

