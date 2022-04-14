Victorinox’s Fibrox 8-inch Pro Chef’s Knife hits Amazon 2022 low at $37, more from $5

We are now tracking some notable deals on kitchen knives from $5 if you need to refresh your aging collection. Amazon is now offering the 8-inch Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef’s Knife for $36.97 shipped. Regularly $55, it has sold for closer to $44 for most of this year and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in 2022. One of the more popular do-it-all chef’s knives on Amazon, this Swiss-made option has a stainless steel construction with a lifetime warranty, a non-slip ergonomic handle, and dishwasher-safe design. It features “superior weight and balance, and a razor sharp edge that rarely requires re-sharpening [making it] an essential tool for every kitchen.” Head below for more kitchen knives from $5

Alongside this new low on Oster’s family-sized air fry oven, this morning saw Ninja’s 1,000W Nutri Personal Countertop Blender hit a new Amazon 2022 low. Now on sale for $60 shipped, this one is typically in the $80 or more range and you can get all of the details you need in today’s deal coverage right here

A great all-rounder. The Fibrox Carving Knife from the professional line of knives by Victorinox is prized by home cooks and professional chefs alike for its comfortable, non-slip, ergonomic handle and for the optimal weight and balance its extra wide blade delivers. With a razor-sharp edge that rarely requires sharpening, this knife promises both ease and efficiency when slicing cooked and grilled meat or larger foods.

