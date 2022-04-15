Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger sees first discount to $51, more from $25

Blair Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBelkin
Save now From $25

Amazon is now offering Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger for $50.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at the very first discount on this new release alongside the best price to date. Launching earlier this year as one of the first third-party MagSafe chargers actually capable of dishing out 15W speeds to an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset, Belkin’s model arrives with some extra premium features to justify the higher-than-Apple price. For starters, there is a kickstand built into the back of the charger that lets you prop up your handset while it refuels. That’s alongside a braided nylon USB-C cable for some extra durability. Head below for more from $25.

Other Belkin MagSafe accessories on sale:

For other ways to get your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset in the MagSafe game, ESR has a selection of its popular HaloLock accessories on sale at up to 33% off. That’s alongside everything else in our smartphone accessories guide to close out the week, too.

Belkin 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger features:

Make charging more convenient with MagSafe and get more from your iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 experience. This portable wireless charging pad delivers fast wireless charging up to 15W for the iPhone 13 and 12, and allows you to keep using your phone while it charges thanks to a thoughtfully designed pop-up stand. The MagSafe attachment ensures perfect, snap on alignment every time, while slim, lightweight design makes this charger perfect for travel. An extra-long 6.6ft/2m cable offers versatile placement options, and three understated colorways fit seamlessly into any home or office space. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Belkin

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Tested: OtterBox’s magnetic power bank is ultra-v...
Casely debuts new Power Pod MagSafe power banks with wi...
Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 6-ft. 7.5W MagSafe Charg...
Tested: Casely’s new MagSafe Power Pod battery pa...
ESR’s MagSafe leather wallet drops to $17.50 (Sav...
Upgrade your oral care routine with a new water flosser...
Satechi launches up to 20% off Easter weekend Apple acc...
SanDisk’s best-in-class Extreme Portable 2TB USB-...
Load more...
Show More Comments