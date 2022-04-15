Casely now offering up to 50% off iPhone 13 and Galaxy cases in new BOGO FREE sale

Casely – maker of fun and wild smartphone cases – has now launched a new spring sale featuring all of its floral iPhone 13 cases, Galaxy covers, and more. Offering a far better value than its previous promotion, Casely will now dish out a pair of cases for the price of one in its latest buy one get one FREE sale. You’ll find free shipping on all orders over $50 across the US and everything you need to know about how to take advantage of the promotion is waiting down below the fold.

Casely floral iPhone 13 cases and more up to 50% off

Not only are all of its floral iPhone 13 cases on tap today, but you’ll also find options for previous-generation Apple handsets, Samsung smartphones, and even its AirPods cases. To score the BOGO FREE pricing or up to 50% off any two cases in the sale, simply use code FLOWERPOWER at checkout.

Pricing starts from $12.50 here, which means you can score a pair of cases for as low as $12.50 with the BOGO FREE code above. But one particular standout comes by way of its recently-released Frida Kahlo Portrait Floral Cases at $35 for the iPhone 13 model. Adding the Painted Flowers and Find Your Muse Portrait model to your cart, for example, will yield the best price yet at 50% off the total.

Browse through all of the floral iPhone 13 cases, Galaxy covers, and AirPods sheaths right here for additional options eligible with the code above.

Speaking of spring Apple gear sales, Satechi launched a notable event this morning with up to 20% off all weekend long. You’ll find a range of MacBook-worthy gear as well as MagSafe charging stands and more with everything organized for you right here. Swing by our smartphone accessories deal hub for additional offers.

More on the Frida Kahlo iPhone 13 Case:

Frida Kahlo painted self-portraits throughout her life as a way of expressing her true identity and emotions. This case is perfect for anyone who stays true to themselves and celebrates their individuality. Pair your phone with the Find Your Muse | Frida Kahlo Portrait Case, available in both Classic & Bold protection.

