EGO’s POWER+ 56V 21-inch electric mower overhauls your spring routine at $400 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the EGO POWER+ 56V 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $399.99 shipped. Matched at Lowe’s as part of its Daily Deals. This $100 discount saves you 20% and comes within $1 of the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. This mower lets you ditch gas and oil for a battery-powered alternative that cuts down on emissions when doing yard work. The battery will last for 60 minutes on a single charge and it offers a 3-in-1 design as it can mulch, bag, and side discharge. There are also seven height adjustments to change the cutting depth from 1.5- to 4-inches. On top of that, the multi-blade cutting system delivers “performance that exceeds gas” according to EGO. Keep reading for more.

Further bolster your electric lawn cutting ability with the Greenworks 10.5A 14-inch Corded Electric Chainsaw. It’s available for $65, making it a great buy with some of your savings from today’s lead deal. While it’s not battery-powered, all you’ll need is an extension cord to start using this chainsaw. It even features an 18-inch bar and chain, letting you tackle any task that you come across.

Don’t forget that we’re currently seeing 2022 lows across Greenworks’ cordless electric pole saw as well as string trimmer with prices starting as low as $115. These are the perfect pair with all of your electric yard tools as you work toward cutting gas and oil out of your routine.

EGO POWER+ 56V Mower features:

Select Cut Multi-Blade System for premium cutting performance that exceeds gas

Touch Drive Self Propelled Technology puts complete control in the palm of your hands

Get 60 minutes of run time on single charge when used with the recommended 56V 7.5 Ah ARC Lithium battery

